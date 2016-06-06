FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking system
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Moody‘s-

* Maintains negative outlook on Bahrain’s banking system amid weakening operating conditions

* “Expect low oil prices and reduced government spending to weigh on Bahraini banks”

* Operating conditions for Baharain’s banks will continue to deteriorate over the next 12-18 months

* Expects economic growth to slow to 2.2% in 2016 from 2.9% in 2015

* Expects problem loans for the system to rise to around 6.0%-6.5% of total loans by mid-2017

* Funding conditions will be more challenging as deposit inflows slow Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.