June 6 (Reuters) - Talen Energy Corp :

* Susquehanna schedules unit 1 shut down to address maintenance issue

* Susquehanna unit 2 continues to operate safely at full rated power

* Plan to shut down unit was developed to address a small water leak inside unit 1 containment structure