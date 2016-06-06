BRIEF-Immunomedics announces Sacituzumab Govitecan is active in patients

June 6 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc :

* Immunomedics announces Sacituzumab Govitecan (immu-132) is active in patients with previously-treated metastatic small-cell lung cancer

* Three of eight partial responders have been confirmed with follow-up computed tomography scan, to yield a confirmed response rate of 9 pct

* Immunomedics Inc says remaining five initial responders had progressive disease at confirmatory scan