BRIEF-Medgenics enters collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Medgenics enters collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Medgenics Inc :

* Entered collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd for development and commercialization of Kyowa Hakko’s anti-light monoclonal antibody

* Data from signal finding study in severe pediatric onset inflammatory bowel disease patients expected in first half 2017

* Upon completion of signal finding study in severe pediatric onset IBD, company will have option to license rights to develop program

* Following exercise of option, medgenics will make a one-time, upfront payment in low single-digit millions to Kyowa Hakko Kirin

* Co to have commercialization rights in U.S., Canada, will also add rights in europe if Kyowa Hakko Kirin selects licensing arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
