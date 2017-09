June 6 (Reuters) - Media 6 SA :

* H1 net profit group share EUR 133,000 ($150,861.90) versus EUR 542,00 year ago

* H1 current operating income EUR 468,000 versus EUR 1.9 million year ago

* Expects H2 performance at least equivalent to H1 Source text: bit.ly/1YareCK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)