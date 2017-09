June 6 (Reuters) - CDRL SA :

* May 2016 revenue from sales via retail network at 13.5 million zlotys ($3.5 million), up 23 percent year on year

* May 2016 e-commerce revenue 0.97 million zlotys, up 142 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8720 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)