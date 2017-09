June 6 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA :

* Is awarded by Chile’s Empresa de los Ferrocarriles del Estado a contract for 6.9 million euro ($7.8 million)

* Says contract in Chile is for installation and maintenance for 10 years of multiservice communications network IP/MLPS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)