BRIEF-Devon Energy sells additional $1 bln in upstream assets

June 6 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp

* Devon energy announces additional $1 billion of upstream asset sales

* Entered into definitive agreements with undisclosed parties to monetize nearly $1 billion of non-core upstream assets in east texas

* Says expects to incur minimal taxes associated with these transactions

* Says largest transaction is an agreement to divest upstream assets in east texas for $525 million

* Says company agreed to sell its non-core position in anadarko basin’s granite wash area for $310 million

* Says entered into an agreement to sell its overriding royalty interest across 11,000 net acres for $139 million

* Additionally, devon is in advanced negotiations to sell its 50 percent interest in access pipeline in canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)