FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Devon Energy sells additional $1 bln in upstream assets
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Devon Energy sells additional $1 bln in upstream assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp

* Devon energy announces additional $1 billion of upstream asset sales

* Entered into definitive agreements with undisclosed parties to monetize nearly $1 billion of non-core upstream assets in east texas

* Says expects to incur minimal taxes associated with these transactions

* Says largest transaction is an agreement to divest upstream assets in east texas for $525 million

* Says company agreed to sell its non-core position in anadarko basin’s granite wash area for $310 million

* Says entered into an agreement to sell its overriding royalty interest across 11,000 net acres for $139 million

* Additionally, devon is in advanced negotiations to sell its 50 percent interest in access pipeline in canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.