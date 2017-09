BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics presents updated data from phase 1 trial

June 6 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc :

* Five Prime Therapeutics presents updated data from phase 1 trial of single-agent FPA144 at 2016 ASCO annual meeting

* Initial data show a 33% confirmed objective response rate, 77% disease control rate

* Initial data show 12-week progression free survival of 67% in 9 FGFR2B+ gastric cancer patients available for analysis

* Complete response seen in bladder cancer patient with moderate overexpression of FGFR2B protein

* No treatment-related serious adverse events (SAES); 17 reported SAES across 9 patients

* No treatment-related adverse events (AES) resulting in treatment discontinuation