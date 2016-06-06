FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Affiliated Managers Group to invest in leading alternative firms
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 6, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Affiliated Managers Group to invest in leading alternative firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Affiliated Managers Group Inc :

* AMG announces agreement to invest in leading alternative firms

* AMG will acquire interests in firms from Petershill Fund I for approximately $800 million in total consideration

* Will acquire interests in firms from Petershill Fund I in cash at closing, funded up to 50% in equity

* Upon closing, AMG’s assets under management expected to increase by $55 billion to nearly $700 billion (pro forma as of march 31, 2016)

* Reached definitive agreement with Petershill Fund I to acquire Petershill Fund I’s minority equity interests in five alternative investment firms

* AMG expects that transaction will increase economic earnings per share by $0.50 to $0.80 in 2017

* On closing senior management at each of firms will continue to hold unchanged majority of equity in each respective business

* Reached agreement with Petershill Fund I, a group of investment vehicles managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management L.P.

* AMG’s investment in interests representing about half of total transaction value is expected to close during q3 of 2016

* Balance of AMG’s investment expected to close by year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.