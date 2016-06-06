BRIEF-Hercules Offshore says all assets to be marketed for sale under Chapter 11 plan

June 6 (Reuters) - Hercules Offshore Inc :

* Under terms of plan, all of company’s assets will be marketed for sale

* Assets left unsold at completion of Chapter 11 process will be placed into a “wind-down vehicle”

* Company’s international subsidiaries are not included as part of Chapter 11 cases but will be part of sale process

* Plans to operate its rigs and vessels as usual throughout sale process

* "Strongly encourages" shareholders to vote in favor of Chapter 11 plan