BRIEF-Affiliated Managers Group enters commitment increase agreement

June 6 (Reuters) - Affiliated Managers Group Inc :

* Entered commitment increase agreement increasing commitments under revolving credit agreement from $1.3 billion to $1.45 billion

* Entered commitment increase and joinder agreement increasing borrowings under term credit agreement from $350 million to $385 million

* May further increase commitments under revolving credit agreement by up to $350 million - SEC filing

* May borrow up to an additional $65 million under term credit agreement - SEC filing

* Filed prospectus persuant to which co may issue, sell shares having aggregate sales price of up to $500 million