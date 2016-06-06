FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Affiliated Managers Group enters commitment increase agreement
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 6, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Affiliated Managers Group enters commitment increase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Affiliated Managers Group Inc :

* Entered commitment increase agreement increasing commitments under revolving credit agreement from $1.3 billion to $1.45 billion

* Entered commitment increase and joinder agreement increasing borrowings under term credit agreement from $350 million to $385 million

* May further increase commitments under revolving credit agreement by up to $350 million - SEC filing

* May borrow up to an additional $65 million under term credit agreement - SEC filing

* Filed prospectus persuant to which co may issue, sell shares having aggregate sales price of up to $500 million Source text: (1.usa.gov/1Pechsa) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.