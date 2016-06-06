FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merrimack Pharmaceuticals posts results from refractory solid tumor study
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Merrimack Pharmaceuticals posts results from refractory solid tumor study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Announced results from final analysis of phase 1 study of mm-151 in patients with refractory solid tumors

* Final analysis of first-in-human phase 1 study of mm-151 shows positive clinical activity in multiple solid tumor types

* Objective response observed in 21 percent of evaluable patients in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (CRC) cohort

* Reduction in tumor size observed in 54 percent of patients in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (CRC) cohort

* Most common adverse events reported were rash, hypomagnesemia, fatigue and diarrhea in monotherapy cohorts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
