June 6 (Reuters) - Ariad Pharma :

* Brigatinib demonstrates 54 percent confirmed objective response rate and 12.9-month median progression-free survival in ALTA study

* Of patients on 180 mg regimen with median follow-up of 8.3 months, 54 percent achieved confirmed objective response, trial's primary endpoint