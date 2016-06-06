FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-3D Systems says jury has rendered complete defense verdict in its favor
June 6, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-3D Systems says jury has rendered complete defense verdict in its favor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - 3D Systems Corp :

* Jury in united states district court for district of Hawaii has rendered a complete defense verdict in its favor in a lawsuit

* Lawsuit related to company’s acquisition of certain website domains in 2011

* Jury finds no breach of contract or breach of implied covenant by 3D systems

* Jury finds in favor of 3D systems on counterclaim, determines Ronald Barranco violated non-competition covenant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
