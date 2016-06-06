FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Land and Buildings says NSAM's Colony Capital, NRF merger "does not provide fair value to shareholders"
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Land and Buildings says NSAM's Colony Capital, NRF merger "does not provide fair value to shareholders"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Land And Buildings:

* Land and Buildings issues letter to Northstar Asset Management

* Land and Buildings says NSAM’s announced merger with Colony Capital and NRF “does not provide fair value to shareholders”

* Land and Buildings says Colony Capital likely to get 30 percent or more earnings accretion from merger; NSAM shareholders will only get “modest accretion”

* Land and Buildings calls for meeting with NSAM special committee

* Land and Buildings says has nominated six of eight directors for election to NSAM’s board

* Land and Buildings says “valuation closer to $20 per share is appropriate for NSAM” (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.