BRIEF-Ford Motor announces leadership changes in China, India, global strategy and finance

June 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co
* Ford announces leadership changes in china, india, global strategy and finance
* Stuart rowley named vice president, strategy
* John lawler named vice president and controller, succeeding rowley
* China operations to report directly to dave schoch, group vice president and president of asia pacific
* Marin burela to retire in october, named asia pacific special advisor
* Nigel harris named president of changan ford, succeeding burela, and elected a corporate officer