BRIEF-Ford Motor announces leadership changes in China, India, global strategy and finance
June 6, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ford Motor announces leadership changes in China, India, global strategy and finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Ford announces leadership changes in china, india, global strategy and finance

* Stuart rowley named vice president, strategy

* John lawler named vice president and controller, succeeding rowley

* China operations to report directly to dave schoch, group vice president and president of asia pacific

* Marin burela to retire in october, named asia pacific special advisor

* Nigel harris named president of changan ford, succeeding burela, and elected a corporate officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

