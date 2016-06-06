BRIEF-Ford Motor announces leadership changes in China, India, global strategy and finance

June 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Ford announces leadership changes in china, india, global strategy and finance

* Stuart rowley named vice president, strategy

* John lawler named vice president and controller, succeeding rowley

* China operations to report directly to dave schoch, group vice president and president of asia pacific

* Marin burela to retire in october, named asia pacific special advisor

* Nigel harris named president of changan ford, succeeding burela, and elected a corporate officer