BRIEF-Meritor entered into amendment to second amended, restated credit agreement
June 6, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Meritor entered into amendment to second amended, restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Meritor Inc :

* On June 2, entered into amendment no. 3 to second amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Amendment increases commitment of a lender by approximately $6.65 million, permits company to execute certain internal restructuring plans

* Amendment resets and increases amount of certain permitted investments in foreign subsidiaries under investments covenant to $250 million Source text (1.usa.gov/1PzWzwN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

