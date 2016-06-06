FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackrock strategist Turnill says Brexit referendum outcome looks "highly uncertain"
June 6, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blackrock strategist Turnill says Brexit referendum outcome looks "highly uncertain"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Blackrock’s Richard Turnill:

* Outcome of UK “Brexit” referendum looks highly uncertain; expect far-reaching market implications in the short term

* Fed chair Yellen’s remarks this week could still leave the door open for a possible second-half rate increase

* British pound could drop significantly in event of a Brexit

* Also expect to see UK equities (especially domestically-exposed small- and mid-cap stocks) decline under a Brexit scenario

* A “leave” vote on Brexit would likely shock global markets, believe risk assets including stocks and credit would suffer

* Peripheral European assets, global financials, materials equity sectors would be exposed in case of “leave” vote on Brexit

* Believe now is good time to “dial down” equity, credit risk; UK investors may want to place hedges against potential Brexit outcome

