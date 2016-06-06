FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pioneer corp sees group net profit climbing 37% to 1 bln yen for the current year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pioneer corp sees group net profit climbing 37% to 1 bln yen for the current year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) -

* Pioneer Corp looks to resume dividend payouts next fiscal year after a decade-long hiatus - Nikkei

* For the current year ending in March 2017, Pioneer Corp sees group net profit climbing 37% to 1 billion yen ($9.3 million)- Nikkei

* For the current year ending in march 2017, Pioneer Corp projects a free cash flow of minus 8 billion yen- Nikkei

* Pioneer Corp anticipates a net profit of 4 billion yen for the year through March 2018 - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/1YbkaG3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
