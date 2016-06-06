FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group says to compensate clients for Dell voting error
#Funds News
June 6, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group says to compensate clients for Dell voting error

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc

* Will pay up to about $194 million to compensate certain clients for a proxy voting error firm made in connection with 2013 leveraged buyout of dell

* At time of 2013 dell buyout, investment team held a strong view that merger consideration of $13.75/share offered by dell significantly undervalued co

* Several t. Rowe price funds, trusts, clients subsequently filed petition with delaware court to seek fair value appraisal for their dell shares

* Expects to record one-time charge, which is expected to reduce net income, after tax, by about $0.46 in diluted eps in q2

* Company will fund payments from available cash Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
