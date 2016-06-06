BRIEF-Hertz Global to separate car rental and equipment rental businesses

June 6 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc :

* Hertz global holdings board of directors approves separation of car rental and equipment rental businesses and sets record date

* On july 1, 2016 , new hertz global holdings will begin regular-way trading on nyse under existing htz symbol

* Says emerging from transaction will be two companies: a new hertz global holdings inc and herc holdings inc

* On july 1, 2016 , herc holdings will begin regular-way trading on nyse under symbol hri

* Hertz global holdings inc says expected members of board of directors for herc holdings were named

* Says Herc Holdings Board Will Be Led By Non-Executive chairman herbert henkel

* Larry silber will be president and chief executive officer for herc holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)