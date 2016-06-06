BRIEF-Vonage enters into amended and restated credit agreement

June 6 (Reuters) - Vonage Holdings Corp :

* On June 3, 2016, co entered into amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Credit agreement consists of a $125 million senior secured term loan and a $325 million revolving credit facility

* Under terms of 2016 amendment, lenders provided $125 million in term loans, which had an original amount of $100 million

* Under terms of 2016 amendment, increased revolving credit commitments by $75 million, from $250 million to $325 million

* Loans and credit commitments under credit agreement will mature in may 2020