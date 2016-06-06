FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vonage enters into amended and restated credit agreement
June 6, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vonage enters into amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Vonage Holdings Corp :

* On June 3, 2016, co entered into amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Credit agreement consists of a $125 million senior secured term loan and a $325 million revolving credit facility

* Under terms of 2016 amendment, lenders provided $125 million in term loans, which had an original amount of $100 million

* Under terms of 2016 amendment, increased revolving credit commitments by $75 million, from $250 million to $325 million

* Loans and credit commitments under credit agreement will mature in may 2020 Source text: (1.usa.gov/28faVJk) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
