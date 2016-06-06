FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scopia Capital reports 7.4 pct stake in Forest City Realty
#Funds News
June 6, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scopia Capital reports 7.4 pct stake in Forest City Realty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Forest City Realty Trust Inc :

* Scopia Capital Management Lp Reports 7.4 Pct Stake In Forest City Realty Trust Inc As Of June 2 - Sec filing

* Scopia capital management lp says reported 7.4 percent stake in forest city realty trust inc is class a common shares

* Scopia capital management lp says acquired shares of forest city realty trust in belief that shares of class a common stock are undervalued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

