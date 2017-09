June 6 (Reuters) - Charles Voegele Holding AG :

* Plans withdrawal from the Belgian market

* Company does not see an option for restructuring of Belgian country organisation

* Chairman says despite intensive turnaround efforts and operational progress, Belgium has never achieved an operating profit

* Charles Voegele operates 41 stores with 210 employees in Belgium