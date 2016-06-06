FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile to invest 18 bln yuan in development of eco-friendly vehicles by 2025 - Nikkei
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
June 6, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile to invest 18 bln yuan in development of eco-friendly vehicles by 2025 - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) -

* Chongqing Changan Automobile will invest 18 bln Yuan ($2.74 bln) in development of eco-friendly vehicles by 2025 - Nikkei

* Chongqing Changan Automobile will roll out 34 electric-vehicle, plug-in hybrid models over next decade, targeting aggregate sales of 2 million units - Nikkei

* Chongqing Changan Automobile will also pursue commercialization of autonomous driving and other state-of-the-art technologies - Nikkei

* Chongqing Changan will enlist help of Ford Motor, for technologies like batteries and control systems, while striving to develop them on its own as well - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1tcvt5t) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.