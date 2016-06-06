BRIEF-Bank of Montreal files to say Vaulted Gold Bullion Trust to issue $500 mln of gold deposit receipts

June 6 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal

* Bank Of Montreal Files to say the vaulted gold bullion trust will issue $500 million of gold deposit receipts - sec filing

* Bank Of Montreal - The trust will issue depositary receipts representing undivided beneficial ownership in a fixed quantity of physical gold bullion

* Bank Of Montreal - The gold bullion will be held for benefit of holders of gold deposit receipts in an account operated by bank of montreal at the royal canadian mint Source text: 1.usa.gov/1YbprgT