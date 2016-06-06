FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Montreal files to say Vaulted Gold Bullion Trust to issue $500 mln of gold deposit receipts
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of Montreal files to say Vaulted Gold Bullion Trust to issue $500 mln of gold deposit receipts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal

* Bank Of Montreal Files to say the vaulted gold bullion trust will issue $500 million of gold deposit receipts - sec filing

* Bank Of Montreal - The trust will issue depositary receipts representing undivided beneficial ownership in a fixed quantity of physical gold bullion

* Bank Of Montreal - The gold bullion will be held for benefit of holders of gold deposit receipts in an account operated by bank of montreal at the royal canadian mint Source text: 1.usa.gov/1YbprgT Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.