FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kura Oncology entered amendment to license agreement with janssen pharmaceutica - SEC filing
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kura Oncology entered amendment to license agreement with janssen pharmaceutica - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Kura Oncology Inc

* Entered amendment to license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV dated December 18, 2014 - SEC filing

* Amendment to expand field of license to all human diseases, disorders/medical conditions

* Amendment to management services agreement with Araxes Pharma LLC to reduce the monthly management fee payable by Araxes to co

* Amendment to agreement with Araxes Pharma to reduce monthly management fee from $100,000/month to $65,000/month effective from April 1,2016 Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1suvK2P )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.