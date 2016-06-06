BRIEF-DryShips says doubts ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time

June 6 (Reuters) - DryShips Inc

* As of March 31, co in breach of some financial covenants, while 3 bank facilities matured, co hasnt made final balloon installments

* Three lenders have declared an event of default - SEC filing

* For some bank facilities, the company has elected to suspend principal repayments and interest payments

* Cash expected to be generated from operations or proceeds from the sale of vessels will not be sufficient to cover co’s working capital deficit

* Present conditions, events raise substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern, for a reasonable period of time

Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1ran2Wc )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)