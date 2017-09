June 6 (Reuters) - Enterprise Bancorp Inc

* Increases Size Of Its Community-based common stock offering

* Increased number of shares of its common stock issuable from 93,023 shares to 465,116 shares

* Purchase price for shares sold in offerings remains unchanged at $21.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)