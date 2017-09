June 6 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* Aeterna Zentaris reconfirms commitment to LHRH-receptor targeting zoptrex during 2016 ASCO annual meeting

* Phase III trial for endometrial cancer expected to be completed in Q3 2016

* Phase III trial for endometrial cancer expected to be completed in Q3 2016

* To file a new drug application for zoptrex in first half of 2017