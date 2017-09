June 6 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries Nv

* Entered into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement which increased facility size from $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion

* Term of existing $2.0 billion credit agreement dated June 5, 2014 was extended for one year until June 5, 2021 Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1t34rwr )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)