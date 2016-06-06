FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Suncor provides RMWB production and 2016 corporate guidance update
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Suncor provides RMWB production and 2016 corporate guidance update

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor energy provides RMWB production and 2016 corporate guidance update

* Ramping up production in a staged manner

* As a result of RMWB fires, annualized total upstream production is now estimated to be between 585,000 and 620,000 barrels per day

* Expects base plant operations to return to pre-fire production rates within a week.

* There has been no damage to Suncor’s assets as a result of fires

* Expects that all of its operations in regional municipality of Wood Buffalo will be producing at normal, pre-turnaround rates by end of June

* Construction activities at Suncor’s Fort Hills Mine have also returned to pre-fire levels

* Syncrude anticipates a return to production starting in late June

* Anticipates cash operating costs per barrel to remain within guidance of $27-$30 per barrel for full year

* Due to impact of fires on refinery feedstock, short unplanned outage at 1 unit of suncor’s edmonton refinery, gasoline, diesel production reduced

* As a result of actual asset performance to date, production guidance for exploration and production has been increased to 105,000 to 110,000 bbls/d

* Edmonton unit expected to be back in service by end of week, currently working to minimize supply disruptions to retail and wholesale customers

* Syncrude expects a full ramp up of production following completion of scheduled turnaround by mid-july

* Sees annualized synthetic crude oil sales of 265,000 to 275,000 bbls/d, and syncrude production between 105,000 and 115,000 bbls/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.