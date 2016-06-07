FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solstad Offshore ASA announces comprehensive new financing plan
June 7, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Solstad Offshore ASA announces comprehensive new financing plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Solstad Offshore ASA :

* Announces comprehensive new financing plan

* Says has, together with Aker ASA and with indicative support from its lending banks and bondholders, developed a plan to strengthen the Company's balance sheet

* Financing plan will enable Solstad to withstand downturn in market and to contribute to consolidation of fragmented offshore service vessel industry

* Aker will through an injection of 250 million Norwegian crowns ($30.63 million) in new equity become a significant shareholder in company

* Aker will further provide an additional 250 million crowns in form of a subordinated convertible loan that can be converted into new shares in company

* Other shareholders of company will be invited to participate in a subsequent offering of new equity of up to 75 million crowns

* The Financing Plan also proposes that the maturity of the Company's senior unsecured 1 billion crown bond loan Solstad Offshore ASA 14/19 FRN with ISIN NO0010713548 ("SOFF04") will be extended to after the maturity of the bank debt

* Arctic Securities AS is acting as financial advisors to the Company

* Wikborg, Rein & Co Advokatfirma DA is acting as legal advisor to the Company Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1627 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
