BRIEF-Aker says stake in Solstad could hit 47 pct

June 7 (Reuters) - Aker Asa :

* Investment firm Aker targets 12 pct investment return target per year over the cycle, it said in presentation material at its capital market day

* Has a portifolio of NOK 27.8 bln: 16 pct of assets in oil service, 28 pct in exploration & production, 21 pct in maritime, 15 pct in seafood & Marine Biotech, 13 pct in cash and liquid fund investments, 1 pct in real estate and 6 pct in other investments

* Aker chairman Kjell Inge Røkke says: "If you don't believe in the future of the oil and gas industry, my advice is simple: sell your shares in Aker"

* Aker says dividend supported by increasing upstream cash flow

* Announces NOK 500 mln investment in oil services firm Solstad Offshore, in a combination of new equity and convertible loan

* Fully diluted economic interest of about 47 pct

* Solstad Offshore to participate in consolidation of the offshore service vessel segment Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)