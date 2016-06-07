FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aker says stake in Solstad could hit 47 pct
June 7, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aker says stake in Solstad could hit 47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Aker Asa :

* Investment firm Aker targets 12 pct investment return target per year over the cycle, it said in presentation material at its capital market day

* Has a portifolio of NOK 27.8 bln: 16 pct of assets in oil service, 28 pct in exploration & production, 21 pct in maritime, 15 pct in seafood & Marine Biotech, 13 pct in cash and liquid fund investments, 1 pct in real estate and 6 pct in other investments

* Aker chairman Kjell Inge Røkke says: "If you don't believe in the future of the oil and gas industry, my advice is simple: sell your shares in Aker"

* Aker says dividend supported by increasing upstream cash flow

* Announces NOK 500 mln investment in oil services firm Solstad Offshore, in a combination of new equity and convertible loan

* Fully diluted economic interest of about 47 pct

* Solstad Offshore to participate in consolidation of the offshore service vessel segment Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
