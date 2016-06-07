FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-D. Carnegie & Co divests property to tenants
#Financials
June 7, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-D. Carnegie & Co divests property to tenants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co AB :

* D. Carnegie & Co divests property to tenants - sale price corresponds to 16,850 Swedish crowns ($2,073.28) /sq. m.

* Has signed an agreement to divest a residential property to a private housing cooperative

* Sale of property in Rinkeby is completed at an underlying property value of 43 million crowns

* Underlying property value exceeds latest market valuation by 88 pct Source text: bit.ly/28gVnon

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1272 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

