a year ago
BRIEF-CTi Biopharma says Persist-1 phase 3 trial met its primary endpoint
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CTi Biopharma says Persist-1 phase 3 trial met its primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - CTi Biopharma Corp :

* Says announced long-term safety and efficacy results from pivotal phase 3 Persist-1 trial

* Says Persist-1 trial met its primary endpoint

* Says results represent an update on efficacy and safety for all patients regardless of their initial platelet count

* Patients who crossed over to Pacritinib experienced reductions in spleen volume as patients initially randomized to Pacritinib

* Responses to Pacritinib were durable and rates of 35 percent or greater spleen volume reduction were maintained from weeks 24 to 72

* Most frequently occurring adverse events with Pacritinib were gastrointestinal events and incidence decreased over time

* Says patients treated with Pacritinib had stable mean platelet counts and hemoglobin levels through week 72

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

