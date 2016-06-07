FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oxford BioMedica grants to MolMed non-exclusive licence under its LentiVector platform technology
#Healthcare
June 7, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oxford BioMedica grants to MolMed non-exclusive licence under its LentiVector platform technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Molmed Spa :

* Signs with Oxford BioMedica new non-exclusive licence agreement concerning lentiviral vector technology

* Oxford BioMedica grants to Molmed non-exclusive licence under its LentiVector platform technology for manufacturing and development services

* At the same time, the parties terminated the agreement dated 10 December 2004 under which Oxford BioMedica granted MolMed a world-wide, exclusive licence on development and commercialisation of certain products in the field of genetically modified T lymphocytes transduced with retroviral vectors used in research and ex vivo gene therapy, including Zalmoxis

* As a result of this agreement settlement, MolMed owes no outstanding royalties to Oxford BioMedica while keep using the above mentioned technology, in the ongoing development and potential commercialization of Zalmoxis Source text: bit.ly/22LfVS2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
