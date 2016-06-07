BRIEF-Oxford BioMedica grants to MolMed non-exclusive licence under its LentiVector platform technology

June 7 (Reuters) - Molmed Spa :

* Signs with Oxford BioMedica new non-exclusive licence agreement concerning lentiviral vector technology

* Oxford BioMedica grants to Molmed non-exclusive licence under its LentiVector platform technology for manufacturing and development services

* At the same time, the parties terminated the agreement dated 10 December 2004 under which Oxford BioMedica granted MolMed a world-wide, exclusive licence on development and commercialisation of certain products in the field of genetically modified T lymphocytes transduced with retroviral vectors used in research and ex vivo gene therapy, including Zalmoxis

* As a result of this agreement settlement, MolMed owes no outstanding royalties to Oxford BioMedica while keep using the above mentioned technology, in the ongoing development and potential commercialization of Zalmoxis