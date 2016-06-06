FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eagle Energy Inc reduces monthly dividend to $0.005/shr
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eagle Energy Inc reduces monthly dividend to $0.005/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Eagle Energy Inc

* Eagle Energy Inc announces a reduction in monthly dividends

* Eagle has reduced its monthly dividend to $0.005 per share

* Eagle has reduced its monthly dividend to $0.005 per share ($0.06 annualized) beginning with June 2016

* Eagle Energy Inc says restricts Eagle from paying dividends exceeding $0.005 (half a cent) per share per month

* Eagle’s 2016 capital budget, production and operating cost guidance remains same

* 2016 funds flow from operations is expected to be approximately $ca 11.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.