BRIEF-News Corp's unit enters settlement agreement with Zillow
June 6, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-News Corp's unit enters settlement agreement with Zillow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - News Corp :

* Its unit Move Inc, National Association Of Realtors, certain related entities entered into a settlement agreement and release with Zillow Inc

* Under terms of settlement agreement, Zillow will pay plaintiffs $130 million and pending litigation will be dismissed

* Pursuant to agreement NAR is entitled to 10% of settlement proceeds after deduction of move’s litigation-related costs and fees

* Under terms of settlement agreement, Zillow will pay plaintiffs $130 million and pending litigation will be dismissed Source text - (1.usa.gov/1rarTGM) Further company coverage:

