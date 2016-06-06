BRIEF-News Corp's unit enters settlement agreement with Zillow

June 6 (Reuters) - News Corp :

* Its unit Move Inc, National Association Of Realtors, certain related entities entered into a settlement agreement and release with Zillow Inc

* Under terms of settlement agreement, Zillow will pay plaintiffs $130 million and pending litigation will be dismissed

* Pursuant to agreement NAR is entitled to 10% of settlement proceeds after deduction of move’s litigation-related costs and fees

