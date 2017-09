June 6 (Reuters) - Key Energy Services Inc

* Co, certain lenders agreed to amend forbearance agreements to extend forbearance period from June 6, 2016 to June 20, 2016

* Company prepaid $2.5 million in principal and accrued interest under term loan facility Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/28ghN9f )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)