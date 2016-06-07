BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression Holding FY sales CHF 487.2 mln

June 7 (Reuters) - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* FY order intake at 523.2 million Swiss francs ($539.21 million), exceeded the figure reported for the previous year (514.1 million francs)

* FY sales hit another record high of 487.2 million francs in the fiscal year 2015 (plus 2.9 percent, at constant exchange rates plus 3.9 percent)

* FY gross profit amounted to 151.7 million francs, incrementally below the figure of 152.8 million francs reported for the previous year

* FY operating income declined by 2.1 percent year-on-year, from 74.6 million francs to 73.0 million francs

* FY net income amounted to 55.5 million francs, a decline of 3.6 percent from the prior-year level (57.6 million francs)

* Full-Year 2016 order intake is projected to be around the level of the previous year

* For 2016 group sales seen well above 500 million francs and the operating profit margin to recede temporarily to 11 percent to 13 percent in 2016 before rising again in 2017

* Proposes an unchanged dividend of 10.00 francs per share Source text - bit.ly/1ZtyeZS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9703 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)