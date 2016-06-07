FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ICAP "confident" will get CMA clearance for Tullett Prebon deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Icap Plc

* Statement regarding transaction with tullett prebon

* Confident that clearance from cma will be obtained

* Together with tullett prebon, is in process of obtaining necessary remaining regulatory and competition approvals from relevant authorities

* Notes statement today from competition and markets authority ("cma") announcing that proposed transaction to dispose of icap's global hybrid voice broking and information business to tullett prebon plc is being referred for a phase 2 investigation solely as a result of potential concerns in respect of voice/hybrid broking of oil products unless suitable remedies are offered.

* He proposed transaction remains on track to complete later this year.

* Icap is confident that clearance from cma will be obtained

* Together with tullett prebon, is in process of obtaining necessary remaining regulatory and competition approvals from relevant authorities.

* Proposed transaction remains on track to complete later this year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)

