BRIEF-Vaporjet to launch tender offer for 100 pct of Novita

June 7 (Reuters) - Novita SA :
* Israel-based Vaporjet Ltd signs letter of intent to launch tender offer for 100 percent stake in the company
* Vaporjet Ltd or its unit to launch tender offer no later than by June 30, 2016
* Vaporjet tender offer's minimum threshold of Novita's stake acquired to be at 63.17 percent
* Lentex, under the letter of inent, oblige not to sell its stake in Novita, before the date of singing of final agreement
* Vaporjet launched talks with Lentex on sale of Novita's stake in April