a year ago
BRIEF-Vaporjet to launch tender offer for 100 pct of Novita
June 7, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vaporjet to launch tender offer for 100 pct of Novita

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Novita SA :

* Israel-based Vaporjet Ltd signs letter of intent to launch tender offer for 100 percent stake in the company

* Vaporjet Ltd or its unit to launch tender offer no later than by June 30, 2016

* Vaporjet tender offer's minimum threshold of Novita's stake acquired to be at 63.17 percent

* Lentex, under the letter of inent, oblige not to sell its stake in Novita, before the date of singing of final agreement

* Vaporjet launched talks with Lentex on sale of Novita's stake in April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
