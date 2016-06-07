FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Nexpoint Residential Trust enters into $200 mln credit
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nexpoint Residential Trust enters into $200 mln credit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc :

* Entered into a $200 million credit with Keybank National Association, as lender, effective as of June 6, 2016- SEC filing

* Credit facility is full-term, interest-only facility and is expandable to $300 million upon satisfaction of certain conditions

* Initial term of credit facility is 60 months, and company has one 12-month extension option

* On June 6, 2016, co sold Mandarin Reserve & Park at in Jacksonville, Florida to unaffiliated third-party for about $47 million

* Expects to use proceeds from sale to refinance existing debt Source text: (1.usa.gov/1XA0m0k) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
