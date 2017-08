June 7 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc :

* On June 2, appointed Robert Bazemore as a member of its board of directors - SEC filing

* In connection with Bazemore's appointment, board increased authorized number of members of board from six to seven members Source text: (1.usa.gov/24vFm9l) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)