June 7 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC :

* Shell Chemical Appalachia Llc says has taken final investment decision to build a major petrochemicals complex near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

* Shell Chemical Appalachia says main construction will start in about 18 months, with commercial production expected to begin early in next decade