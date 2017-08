June 7 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Navistar International Corp says qtrly net sales and revenue $2.2 billion versus $2.7 billion last year

* Gross used truck inventory increased to approximately $448 million at April 30, 2016 from $390 million at October 31, 2015

* Q2 revenue view $2.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (1.usa.gov/2153bEa) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)