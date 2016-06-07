FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Navistar International revises 2016 revenue guidance
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 11:00 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Navistar International revises 2016 revenue guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp :

* Revised 2016 revenue guidance downward to $8.2 billion - $8.6 billion.

* Updated total cost reduction guidance to well exceed $200 million

* Reduced 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance to $550 million - $600 million.

* Reduced its end-of-year manufacturing cash guidance to be approximately $800 million

* Maintained its projection that medium, school bus and severe service segments will grow in 2016 versus 2015

* Reduced forecast of FY 2016 retail deliveries of class 6-8 trucks and buses in U.S. and Canada to 330,000 - 360,000 units

* Reduced its class 8 2016 market projection to 220,000 - 250,000 units.

* For second half of 2016, lowered industry guidance range by 20,000 units, due to "softening class 8 market conditions" Source text: (1.usa.gov/22LIcYz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.