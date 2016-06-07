FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telenor CEO: solid Myanmar growth continues in rural areas
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 7, 2016 / 11:10 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Telenor CEO: solid Myanmar growth continues in rural areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* CEO Sigve Brekke told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference:

* Solid Myanmar growth continues even as roll-out of Telenor’s offering moves into ever-more rural areas

* Brekke: “I’ve been saying for several quarters that this can’t continue, but for the time being it actually is.”

* Brekke on the planned sale of the company’s Vimpelcom stake: “We’ve given JP Morgan a mandate to facilitate the sale for us and we’re still at a preparatory stage.”

* Says hopes to find a buyer for the Vimpelcom stake, even if doing so will be challenging Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

